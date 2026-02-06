Mumbai News: Rat Droppings Found In Breakfast Served To Patient At BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali, Negligence Alleged

Contaminated food served to a maternity patient at a BMC hospital sparks outrage over healthcare negligence in Kandivali | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 06: Serious negligence in healthcare services has come to light at the BMC-run Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali after rat droppings were allegedly found in poha served as breakfast to a female patient. The incident triggered panic among patients and their relatives.

The episode has raised serious questions about food supplied by a private contractor and has exposed glaring lapses in the hospital administration’s arrangements.

Patient’s family raises alarm

The patient, a resident of Kandivali’s Charkop area, was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital for delivery. Her husband, Vishal Dhumak, alleged that his wife was served poha for breakfast, during which suspicious particles were noticed. On closer examination, the substance was found to be rat droppings. Vishal immediately complained to the ward nurse and the staff member serving the food.

However, he alleged that no action was taken. Instead, breakfast continued to be served to patients the following day.

Alleged inappropriate behaviour by staff

Vishal further claimed that the food-serving staff member made a sarcastic remark, saying that the day’s breakfast was “also full of rat droppings”. Disturbed by the staffer’s behaviour, Vishal lodged a complaint with the Assistant Medical Officer.

He alleged that not only are patients being subjected to gross negligence, but contract staff are also behaving inappropriately with patients and their families.

Political reaction

Zameer Qureshi, AIMIM corporator from Govandi and nominee for the standing committee, said that hospitalised patients generally have weakened immunity, and consumption of contaminated food can lead to infections, food poisoning and other serious health complications. He termed the incident a direct threat to patients’ lives.

Hospital response awaited

When Free Press Journal attempted to contact Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Gupta for his version, he was unavailable despite repeated calls and messages.

However, a hospital official expressed ignorance of the incident, stating that no such complaint had been received. The official said senior authorities conduct daily rounds of the maternity and other wards and that no patient had raised the issue. He also confirmed that patient meals are outsourced to a private agency.

