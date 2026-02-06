Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has urged the state government to establish a helipad at Bandra Reclamation to strengthen emergency response mechanisms along Mumbai’s key coastal corridors. His appeal follows the recent gas tanker accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway that left passengers stranded for over 36 hours, highlighting critical gaps in disaster management preparedness.

In a representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shelar pointed out that accidents, fires or natural disasters on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, the upcoming Versova–Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal Road could pose serious challenges for rapid evacuation and emergency access, particularly due to underground tunnels and over-sea stretches along the Coastal Road.

He noted that sufficient space is available at Bandra Reclamation for a helipad and requested the Chief Minister to issue immediate directions for its construction. According to Shelar, the facility would enable swift air evacuation of the injured, faster access to nearby hospitals such as Lilavati Hospital, and improved coordination among disaster management agencies, police, fire services and the NDRF.

He emphasised that the proposed helipad would significantly enhance Mumbai’s long-term emergency preparedness, especially considering the city’s dense population and importance as the country’s financial capital.

