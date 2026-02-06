 Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies

Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies

Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has urged the state government to set up a helipad at Bandra Reclamation to boost emergency response along key coastal corridors. The proposal follows the Pune–Mumbai Expressway gas tanker accident that left commuters stranded for over 36 hours.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has urged the state government to establish a helipad at Bandra Reclamation to strengthen emergency response mechanisms along Mumbai’s key coastal corridors. His appeal follows the recent gas tanker accident on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway that left passengers stranded for over 36 hours, highlighting critical gaps in disaster management preparedness.

In a representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shelar pointed out that accidents, fires or natural disasters on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, the upcoming Versova–Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal Road could pose serious challenges for rapid evacuation and emergency access, particularly due to underground tunnels and over-sea stretches along the Coastal Road.

He noted that sufficient space is available at Bandra Reclamation for a helipad and requested the Chief Minister to issue immediate directions for its construction. According to Shelar, the facility would enable swift air evacuation of the injured, faster access to nearby hospitals such as Lilavati Hospital, and improved coordination among disaster management agencies, police, fire services and the NDRF.

Read Also
Tibetan Artists Perform Snow Lion Or Senggey Garcham Dance At Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Bastar Pandum–2026 In Jagdalpur On February 7
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Bastar Pandum–2026 In Jagdalpur On February 7
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St Gregorios And Ryan CBSE Shine Across Mumbai Venues
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St Gregorios And Ryan CBSE Shine Across Mumbai Venues
Chhattisgarh News: DGCA Approves All-Weather Operations At Bilaspur Airport
Chhattisgarh News: DGCA Approves All-Weather Operations At Bilaspur Airport
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Clinch Maiden Title With Dominant 29-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Clinch Maiden Title With Dominant 29-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata

He emphasised that the proposed helipad would significantly enhance Mumbai’s long-term emergency preparedness, especially considering the city’s dense population and importance as the country’s financial capital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment
OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Arms, Funding And International Links Under Scanner; Accused Siddharth And...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Arms, Funding And International Links Under Scanner; Accused Siddharth And...
Quick Thinking By Police, Volunteers Averts Gas Leak Disaster On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
Quick Thinking By Police, Volunteers Averts Gas Leak Disaster On Mumbai–Pune Expressway
NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea Against FIL Guarantor Poonam Wadhera Over ₹671 Crore Default
NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea Against FIL Guarantor Poonam Wadhera Over ₹671 Crore Default
Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies
Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Urges Helipad At Bandra Reclamation For Coastal Emergencies