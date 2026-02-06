NCP Corporators Fail To Register As Single Group With Shinde Sena In BMC

Swachh Survekshan 2025–26: BMC Calls For Public Participation To Improve Mumbai's Cleanliness Score | File Photo

Mumbai: The three NCP (Ajit Pawar) corporators elected in the BMC who were supposed to register as the alliance group of Shiv Sena (Shinde), have not completed the registration as of Friday evening, the party's group leader Amey Ghole confirmed. The registration of NCP corporators with Shinde Sena as one group would boost the latter's strength, allowing the Shinde Sena to have an additional member in the statutory committees of the BMC.

The 89 newly elected BJP corporators and 29 Shiv Sena's corporators have already registered as separate groups with the Konkan commissioner, contrary to earlier plan of registering as one group. However, Shinde Sena's group leader Ghole confirmed on the day of registration last Monday that the three NCP's corporators will be extending support to Shiv Sena and register as one group, taking the group's number to 32.

The NCP corporators' failure to register with the Shinde Sena, is more of political deliberations than technical or administrative difficulty, political sources said. However, NCP (Sharad Pawar) party's lone elected corporator, Ajit Raorane has extended his support to the Shinde Sena.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the nominated candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor of Mumbai will fill their forms. The development was confirmed by Mumbai BJP President, MLA Ameet Satam. However, the party is tight-lipped on who is nominated for the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

Also Watch:

Considering the numbers, the BJP will get the post of mayor and Sena Shinde will get deputy mayor. From the BJP, the names surfaced for the mayoral post are Rajashree Shirwadkar, Sheetal Gambhir, Ritu Tawade and Alka Kerkar. While for the deputy mayor, Shinde Sena's Trushna Vishwasrao and Yamini Jadhav have emerged as top contenders. However, the official names will be announced by the Mahayuti on Saturday only.

The post of Mumbai mayor is reserved for General (women) category. The mayoral election, will be held on Wednesday, February 11 at 12 noon in a special meeting of all 227 newly elected corporators in the BMC House.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/