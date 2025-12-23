 Citizen Activists Protest Mumbai Air Pollution Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCitizen Activists Protest Mumbai Air Pollution Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Citizen Activists Protest Mumbai Air Pollution Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

"The citizen action called attention to rising air quality index (AQI) levels and the urgent need for strict enforcement against construction dust, waste burning, and polluting activities, said activist Furkan Shaikh said standing with the placards

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Citizen Activists Protest Mumbai Air Pollution Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat |

Mumbai: Ahead of the BMC elections and on the occasion of Christmas, citizen activists stood peacefully outside Mannat, Bandra Bandstand — the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan — with placards highlighting Mumbai’s worsening air quality and urging immediate action from the Maharashtra government.

"The citizen action called attention to rising air quality index (AQI) levels and the urgent need for strict enforcement against construction dust, waste burning, and polluting activities, said activist Furkan Shaikh said standing with the placards. "This Christmas, while Mumbai celebrates, the city is struggling to breathe. Clean air is not a luxury or a festival promise — it is a fundamental right, and the government must act now.”

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Poor Air As AQI Slips Into Unhealthy Category Amid Cloudy Skies
article-image

The symbolic location and Christmas message aim to amplify public concern and push air pollution to the top of the civic agenda. The green activists of Mumbai have been demanding the political parties to include environment, climate change and issue air pollution at top of the BMC election manifesto.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen From Bank Locker In Andheri, FIR Filed
Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen From Bank Locker In Andheri, FIR Filed
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Bombay HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Raj Chandwani, Cites Prima Facie Harassment
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Bombay HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Raj Chandwani, Cites Prima Facie Harassment
Mumbai News: 66-Year-Old Uber Passenger Killed As Cab Crashes Into Divider On Western Express Highway
Mumbai News: 66-Year-Old Uber Passenger Killed As Cab Crashes Into Divider On Western Express Highway
Mumbai Rail Safety: Western Railway General Manager Felicitates 11 Employees For Preventing Untoward Incidents Through Alertness
Mumbai Rail Safety: Western Railway General Manager Felicitates 11 Employees For Preventing Untoward Incidents Through Alertness

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen From Bank Locker In Andheri, FIR Filed

Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹36 Lakh Stolen From Bank Locker In Andheri, FIR Filed

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Bombay HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Raj...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Bombay HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Raj...

Mumbai News: 66-Year-Old Uber Passenger Killed As Cab Crashes Into Divider On Western Express...

Mumbai News: 66-Year-Old Uber Passenger Killed As Cab Crashes Into Divider On Western Express...

Mumbai Rail Safety: Western Railway General Manager Felicitates 11 Employees For Preventing Untoward...

Mumbai Rail Safety: Western Railway General Manager Felicitates 11 Employees For Preventing Untoward...

NCB Freezes ₹41.64 Lakh Worth Assets Of Navi Mumbai Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar

NCB Freezes ₹41.64 Lakh Worth Assets Of Navi Mumbai Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar