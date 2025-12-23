Citizen Activists Protest Mumbai Air Pollution Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat |

Mumbai: Ahead of the BMC elections and on the occasion of Christmas, citizen activists stood peacefully outside Mannat, Bandra Bandstand — the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan — with placards highlighting Mumbai’s worsening air quality and urging immediate action from the Maharashtra government.

"The citizen action called attention to rising air quality index (AQI) levels and the urgent need for strict enforcement against construction dust, waste burning, and polluting activities, said activist Furkan Shaikh said standing with the placards. "This Christmas, while Mumbai celebrates, the city is struggling to breathe. Clean air is not a luxury or a festival promise — it is a fundamental right, and the government must act now.”

The symbolic location and Christmas message aim to amplify public concern and push air pollution to the top of the civic agenda. The green activists of Mumbai have been demanding the political parties to include environment, climate change and issue air pollution at top of the BMC election manifesto.

