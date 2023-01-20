CIDCO floats tender worth ₹ 288 crores to develop Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area

CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a tender worth Rs 228 crores for infrastructure development in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA). As per the tender the corporation will develop the sewage system, Sewage Treatment Plant, roads and other infrastructures like footpaths in Town Planning Scheme - 4 (TPS). There are a total of 11 such schemes in NAINA.

President of NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) and general secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association (MBVA) Mr Prakash Baviskar has welcomed the decision. He said that infrastructure development is required in all the 11 TPS at one go. “Development in NAINA has almost stopped due to several reasons including poor infrastructure,” said Baviskar, adding making infrastructure available soon will hasten development in the area.

“Lands are lying idle for the past 10 years. The state government lost revenue as there was no revenue from property tax or permission from construction,” Mr Baviskar said.

Developers have for long been complaining about the slow development of infrastructures as it affects the sale of affordable houses around Panvel which could generate revenue for the state government.

NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme where villagers will get 40 percent of the developed land of the total land they will surrender to develop NAINA city in Raigad. At present, CIDCO is executing a pilot project consisting of 23 villages in the district.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers has been opposing NAINA as they find it unviable.

“The impact assessment report says that around 42% of land in NAINA is multi-crop land. How will the villagers survive if they surrender these lands and get only 40% of the development land? They even have to pay different charges for development,” said Advocate Suresh Thakur, PAP leader.

Recently, CIDCO proposed Infrastructure Contribution Charges (ICC) for issuing no-objection-certificate (NOC) for all transactions like the sale and purchase of apartments, shops, land, and built premises development on leasehold or freehold land in NAINA. Developers’ bodies opposed the proposed ICC. They said the proposed changes will directly impact the home buyers as any additional burden will be passed on to end consumers.

