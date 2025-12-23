Christian Group Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In Stopping Attacks Against The Community

PM Modi | X

Mumbai: The Bombay Catholic Sabha condemned what they called the 'brutal intimidation' of Christians in some parts of the country and an increase of such 'terror tactics' during this Christmas season.

The organisation, the largest association of lay Catholics in the city, said they have sent a message to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the micro-blogging site 'X', seeking his intervention in stopping the attacks.

Dolphy Dsouza. Spokesperson of the Bombay Catholic, said that there are videos of right-wing actors, including some from the ruling party, making such remarks. “We have also tweeted to Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition, Congress; Mamta Banerjee, TMC; Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party; Sharad Pawar, NCP: Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT); M K Stalin, DMK; Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI (M) for their intervention. We have also tweeted to honourable CM, Devendra Fadnavis, of Maharashtra, stating that there were incidents of attacks of Christians in Maharashtra too during 2025,” said Dsouza.

BCS asked the government to instruct the police to strictly enforce rule of law so that Christians in Mumbai and Maharashtra have a peaceful Christmas season.

