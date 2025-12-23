AAP Unveils 40-Star Campaigners For BMC Polls

AAP | File Pic

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released it’s list of star campaigners for the 2025-26 BMC polls, featuring the party leadership across Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. The list of 40 campaigners includes it's national leaders including former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and other ministers including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and others.

The schedule for the AAP campaign is not finalized yet, however, the national leadership will campaign for BMC elections, the party's Mumbai leadership said.

In its debut in BMC elections, the party last week announced that it will field it's candidates in all 227 seats in Mumbai, ruling out alliance with any party. It also declared its first list of candidates with 21 names. The candidates were announced in a press conference held by MP Sanjay Singh and party's Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon.

During the announcement Singh had highlighted that with just seven corporators, AAP will have a house leader and representation on all statutory committees, adding that when the party last contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it got 5.16% of the vote share, which came to over 2,73,000 votes.

While Menon said, "Despite being India’s ‘Urbs Prima’, Mumbai is in a mess. BMC has a whopping Rs. 74,447 Crore annual budget- the largest in Asia. Mumbaikars pay the highest taxes in the country and yet get shoddy public services. The BMC is a cesspool of corruption and monumental ineptitude. Every political party has looted Mumbai, prioritising their selfish interests over public good."

Some of the issues in Mumbai the party will concentrate include expensive real estate, closure of BMC schools, garbage disposal, air pollution, untreated sewage and land grabs among others, the leaders said.

