Mumbai Crime: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Dispute On Goat Waste In Govandi; 2 Brothers Booked For Murder

55-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Dispute On Goat Waste In Govandi; 2 Brothers Booked For Murder | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two brothers following a dispute over cleaning goat waste outside his home in Govandi on December 22.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh. The Shivajinagar police have registered a murder case against the accused and are conducting further investigations.

Long-Standing Tension Between Neighbours

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammed Faizan Mohammed Iqbal Sheikh, 30, resides with his family at Rafique Nagar, Part 01, Shivajinagar, Govandi. The accused—Mohammed Ilyas Mohammed Rais Qureshi and his brother Mohammed Riyaz Mohammed Rais Qureshi—live opposite the Sheikh family.

Police said Ilyas had purchased a goat during Bakri Eid in June and had been tying it outside his house at night. The animal’s waste was initially disposed of into a drain between the two houses.

However, following recent repair work on the drain a week ago, Ilyas allegedly began pushing the animal waste directly in front of the Sheikh family’s doorstep.

Repeated Requests Allegedly Ignored

Despite multiple requests from Mohammad Iqbal to stop this practice, the Qureshi family allegedly refused to cooperate, forcing the elderly victim to clean the mess himself for several days.

Argument Escalates Into Brutal Assault

The situation turned violent on the morning of December 22, around 10.45 am. When Mohammad Iqbal asked Ilyas to clean the waste, Ilyas’s brother, Mohammad Riyaz, allegedly stepped out and challenged the victim, stating, “The goat will be tied here and we won’t clean it. Do whatever you want.”

As the argument intensified, Mohammad Iqbal’s son, Faisal, intervened to protect his father. The Qureshi brothers allegedly began a physical scuffle, during which Ilyas punched Faisal. When Mohammad Iqbal tried to mediate and stop the fight, the brothers turned their fury on him.

Assault With Belt Buckle Leads To Death

The police complaint states that Riyaz shouted, “Let’s finish him off today,” before removing his waist belt. He allegedly used the heavy metal buckle of the belt to strike Mohammad Iqbal repeatedly on the head. Even after the belt snapped due to the force of the blows, the assault continued until the victim collapsed and lost consciousness.

Victim Declared Brought Dead, Accused Booked

The attackers fled the scene as neighbours rushed to help. Mohammad Iqbal was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against Mohammad Ilyas Qureshi and Mohammad Riyaz Qureshi under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, including murder.

