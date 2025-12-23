Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Schedules Special Power Blocks For Panvel-Kalamboli Works From December 24–31

entral Railway Schedules Special Power Blocks For Panvel-Kalamboli Works From December 24–31 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Special Power Blocks for removal work of infringements in connection with Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex and other works from 24/25.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday mid-night) to 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night)

Central Railway’s Mumbai division will operate Special Power Blocks for carrying out the following works from 24/25.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday mid-night) to 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night).

•Removal work of infringements in connection with Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex,

•Shadow block for shifting of Point no 101B by 4.5 mts towards Diva end at Panvel,

•Launching of FOB girder sets between platform nos 5/6 & 7/8 at Panvel and

•Erection work of Steel column & cross girder at Panvel

The block will cover Up & Down Mail lines, Up & Down Loop lines, Up & Down Karjat lines, Engine reversal lines of Panvel station limits and Platform 6 & 7 of Panvel station

Repercussions on Mail & Express trains will be as follows:

Train no 12134 Mangaluru Jn-CSMT Express will be regulated at Apta station for 20 to 30 minutes every day from 24/25.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday mid-night) to 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night).

Train no 01151 CSMT-Karmali Express will be regulated at Kalamboli station for 1 hour & 15 minutes every day from 24/25.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday mid-night) to 26/27.12.2025 (Friday/Saturday mid-night) and from 28/29.12.2025 (Sunday/Monday mid-night) to 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night).

Train no 01151 Journey Commencing On 27/28.12.2025 (Saturday/Sunday mid-night) will be rescheduled to depart at 03.00 hrs.

Train no 01152 Karmali-CSMT Express will be regulated at Jite station for 1 hour & 15 minutes every day from 24/25.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday mid-night) to 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night).

Train no 22115 LTT-Karmali Express JCO 25.12.2025 will be rescheduled at 01.45 hrs of 25.12.2025

Train no 22655 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will be regulated at Somatane for 50 minutes on 24/25.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday mid-night).

Train no 11099 LTT-Madgaon Express JCO 25/26.12.2025 (Thursday/Friday mid-night) will be rescheduled at 01.45 hrs of 26.12.2025, JCO 27.12.2025 will be rescheduled at 01.45 hrs of 27.12.2025 & JCO 28.12.2025 will be rescheduled at 03.30 hrs of 28.12.2025.

Train no 22114 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Superfast Express will be regulated at Somatane for 1 hour & 15 minutes on 25/26.12.2025 (Thursday/Friday mid-night).

Train no 22149 Ernakulam-Pune Express will be regulated at Somatane for 1 hour & 15 minutes on 26/27.12.2025 (Friday/Saturday mid-night) & 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night).

Train no 09626 Daund-Ajmer Superfast Express will be regulated at Mohpe for 30 minutes on 26/27.12.2025 (Friday/Saturday mid-night).

Train no 22653 Thiruvananthapuram - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will be regulated at Somatane for 50 minutes on 27/28.12.2025 (Saturday/Sunday mid-night).

Train no 01435 Solapur-LTT Express will be regulated at Mohpe for 20 minutes on 30/31.12.2025 (Tuesday/Wednesday mid-night).

Train no 22193 Daund-Gwalior Express of 28/29.12.2025 (Sunday/Monday mid-night) will be diverted via Karjat-Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road. The train will be provided halt at Kalyan instead of scheduled halt at Panvel.

Passengers are requested to note the changes in train running and bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

