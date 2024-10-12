 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: New 60-Ft Tall Statue To Be Built In Sindhudurg By Firm That Constructed Statue Of Unity
The new statue will stand 60 feet tall, significantly surpassing the height of the previous statue, which was 33 feet. After the earlier statue collapsed just nine months after being unveiled, the government is taking extra precautions this time.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Mumbai: The state government of Maharashtra has awarded a new contract to Ram Sutar Art Creations for the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sindhudurg, replacing the one that collapsed on August 26. The company, led by Anil Ram Sutar, is renowned for its work on the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, 'India's Iron Man.'

The new statue will stand 60 feet tall, significantly surpassing the height of the previous statue, which was 33 feet. After the earlier statue collapsed just nine months after being unveiled, the government is taking extra precautions this time. The contract stipulates that the statue should last for at least 100 years, with the builder responsible for maintaining it for the first decade.

About Earlier Statue Collapse Mishap

The earlier statue, which had been unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, on the eve of Navy Day, collapsed in August 2024, leading to widespread embarrassment for both the state and central governments. The state ordered an investigation, which revealed that the statue's downfall was due to corrosion, a weak frame, and poor welding. The findings prompted swift action to restore the statue and ensure a more durable structure.

Manisha Mhaiskar, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), confirmed to HT that Ram Sutar Art Creations was selected for the project. The tender for the new statue was published in late September, and the state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the project.

Two Committes Set Up For Statue Work

In response to the collapse of the original statue, two committees were set up: one to investigate the cause of the failure and another, led by Mhaiskar, to oversee the construction of the new and larger statue. The new project is seen as a way to restore the honour associated with the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, one of Maharashtra's most revered historical figures.

With heightened scrutiny on the project, the state government aims to ensure that the new statue stands the test of time, serving as a lasting tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and reflecting the state’s pride in its cultural and historical legacy.

