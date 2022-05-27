e-Paper Get App

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje won't contest Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra

He said that he withdrew his nomination to avoid horse trading.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Mumbai: BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale | (PTI Photo)

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje has claimed that he won't be contesting the Rajya Sabha election from Maharashtra.

He said that he withdrew his nomination to avoid horse trading.

Earlier, Sambhajiraje had explained that since the BJP can get only 2 seats, and the Sena-NCP-Congress one each, he would contest that 'extra' sixth seat solo with the support of various major and smaller parties.

He said he had flatly rejected offer by CM Thackeray to join Shiv Sena to contest on its ticket and reiterated that he wanted to fight as an independent supported by the MVA partners.

He further announced through his political outfit Swarajya he will tour Maharashtra to take up issues of varied sections.

