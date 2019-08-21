Chhagan Bhujbal to rejoin Shiv Sena? Reports claim NCP leader unhappy with current party

Chhagan Bhujbal who left Shiv Sena in 1991 may join Sena again. According to a DNA report, there are speculations that Bhujbal, who is believed to be unhappy with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may go back to Sena in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly election.

Bhujbal’s political journey started with Shiv Sena as a corporator. His career went high and he became a mayor and member of legislative assembly. However, his association with Shiv Sena came to an end when seen anger by the elevation of party colleague Manohar Joshi as the leader of opposition. He then join Congress.

His political journey did not end there. Bhujbal was opposition leader during the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. He was then made the state president when the NCP was formed. As soon as the NCP Congress alliance came to the power he was made Deputy CM and Home Minister.

Bhujbal’s involvement in alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam made him to spend two years in the prison. Since no support was gained by the senior leaders of NCP in his defence Bhujbal and his supporters harboured a bitterness against NCP leadership. According to India Today report, in last few days, leaders like Sachin Ahir, known as close to Bhujbal, have quit the party and joined Shiv Sena.

He did not get any support from the senior leaders in the case to defend him. According to DNA report, since then it is said that attitude of senior party leaders towards him is apathetic.

"I am enjoying news about me joining Shiv Sena. Currently, I am with farmers in the fields inquiring about the state of crop sowing and rainfall," Bhujbal told DNA from his assembly constituency in Nashik District.

Rumours apart, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has refused the report. Moreover, some Sena workers also put posters showing opposition to welcome Bhujbal. The posters clearly convey how Bhujbal, who was then Home Minister, was responsible for the arrest of Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.