 Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest

Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest

Two days after a 46-year-old labourer fell to his death from the 13th floor of a Chembur building, the Chembur police registered a case on Friday against a contractor and a supervisor of Rameshwari Enterprises for causing death by negligence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor and Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two days after a 46-year-old labourer fell to his death from the 13th floor of a Chembur building, the Chembur police registered a case on Friday against a contractor and a supervisor of Rameshwari Enterprises for causing death by negligence. On Thursday, around 150 workers staged a protest at the developer’s office, demanding an FIR and compensation for the victim’s family.

Accident During Plastering Work

According to the FIR, the deceased, Yadhmma Balappa, a resident of Andheri East, had been working as a plaster mason with Rameshwari Enterprises for 12 years.

On October 8, while plastering a wall on a wooden platform at the Deepjyoti building in Subhash Nagar, the platform collapsed, causing him to fall. He suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.

FPJ Shorts
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers
Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers
Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai
Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai
'Justice For Sanskruti Amin': Social Media Campaign Demands Action After 22-Year-Old’s Death
'Justice For Sanskruti Amin': Social Media Campaign Demands Action After 22-Year-Old’s Death

Negligence Alleged by Victim’s Brother

Balappa’s brother, Kawali Balappa, alleged that the developer had failed to install a safety net or provide a safety belt, which led to the fatal fall.

FIR Registered Against Contractor and Supervisor

Based on his complaint, police booked contractor Ashok Rangani and supervisor Dilipkumar Jaiswal under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Balappa is survived by his wife Narsinhma, 43, daughter Navya, 17, and son Naveen, 2.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Cement Block Falls From Under-Construction Building In...
article-image

Labour Organisation Questions Police Action

Bhimesh Motula, secretary of the Maharashtra State Labour Organisation, said, “The police filed the case against the supervisor instead of the developer, and Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was not added. When we reached the site, the developer and contractor had fled, and the police appeared to be protecting them. The deceased had been working for the developer for 12 years, and the company must compensate his family. Later, we also discovered that the contractor was found in the senior police inspector’s cabin.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers

Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers

Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai

Extended Metro & BEST Services During Chhath Puja; BMC To Provide Multiple Facilities Across Mumbai

'Justice For Sanskruti Amin': Social Media Campaign Demands Action After 22-Year-Old’s Death

'Justice For Sanskruti Amin': Social Media Campaign Demands Action After 22-Year-Old’s Death

Mumbai To Get Modern Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital In Goregaon

Mumbai To Get Modern Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital In Goregaon