Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor and Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two days after a 46-year-old labourer fell to his death from the 13th floor of a Chembur building, the Chembur police registered a case on Friday against a contractor and a supervisor of Rameshwari Enterprises for causing death by negligence. On Thursday, around 150 workers staged a protest at the developer’s office, demanding an FIR and compensation for the victim’s family.

Accident During Plastering Work

According to the FIR, the deceased, Yadhmma Balappa, a resident of Andheri East, had been working as a plaster mason with Rameshwari Enterprises for 12 years.

On October 8, while plastering a wall on a wooden platform at the Deepjyoti building in Subhash Nagar, the platform collapsed, causing him to fall. He suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.

Negligence Alleged by Victim’s Brother

Balappa’s brother, Kawali Balappa, alleged that the developer had failed to install a safety net or provide a safety belt, which led to the fatal fall.

FIR Registered Against Contractor and Supervisor

Based on his complaint, police booked contractor Ashok Rangani and supervisor Dilipkumar Jaiswal under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Balappa is survived by his wife Narsinhma, 43, daughter Navya, 17, and son Naveen, 2.

Also Watch:

Labour Organisation Questions Police Action

Bhimesh Motula, secretary of the Maharashtra State Labour Organisation, said, “The police filed the case against the supervisor instead of the developer, and Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was not added. When we reached the site, the developer and contractor had fled, and the police appeared to be protecting them. The deceased had been working for the developer for 12 years, and the company must compensate his family. Later, we also discovered that the contractor was found in the senior police inspector’s cabin.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/