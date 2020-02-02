Chatter that Matters: Is 24x7 a good idea & will it benefit Mumbaikars?

Malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants within the ‘gated communities’ and non-residential areas in Mumbai are now allowed to operate 24x7, with formal clearance for the implementation of the long-pending proposal being given by the state cabinet on January 22.

Under the 24x7 plan, commercial establishments will have the option to stay open 24x7 on all days, or on weekends, holidays or festivals, depending on their specific business potential. However, the cut-off time for serving alcohol still remains the same, at 1.30 am.

Following the government’s formal approval to the proposal, establishments in some malls have begun operating round-the-clock from January 27. However, this has been met with a tepid response from Mumbaikars so far.

FPJ asked its readers: ‘Do you think “Mumbai 24x7” will be a success in the long run, or simply fizzle out? ‘Here’s a look at what a cross-section of Mumbaikars had to say on the issue:

There is a low chance of the 24x7 plan work­ing in Mum­bai as on weekdays, Mumbaikars remain busy with their jobs. Mumbai has both higher costs and standard of living compared to other cities of the country. Hence, citizens would prefer to stay indoors on weekdays for rest and to spend time with their families in the comfort of their homes, rather than going out and spending money on late night outings. It would have been a success if it was implemented only on weekends –Aishwarya Pewal, performing artist.

It may work on weekends, but not on weekdays. Most of the people in the financial capital have to travel a lot to their work­places and get exhausted in the process. I don’t think they will spend their time after office at malls. Instead, they will prefer to go home and take rest —Yogita Patil, software engineer.

The Mumbai 24x7 plan will be a success in the long run because there will now be more job opportunities in establishments that will operate through the night too. There will be an increase in employment opportunities for people, and I hope it will boost the economy in some way. The retailers of eateries and food joints may earn double the revenue with an increase in footfall—Sayali Kaloshi, HR manager.

I think it will be successful, but not immediately. Mumbai has a lot of professionals who work late hours in corporate firms, call centres, and other sectors. But by the time they get done with their work, everything is shut. So this will be great for such people. They can catch a movie and go out to eat even after midnight. We must all welcome the move—Dipesh Tank, advertising professional, Malad resident.

The new move has really made Mumbai the city that never sleeps. But the term ‘nightlife’ being used for it is incorrect according to me, because first you should see what nightlife actually means in its real sense. Shopping malls and eateries being open is not what it actually means. Nevertheless, it is a good initiative, as a lot of people work in the night shifts, and they will now have options to eat and hang out. The government should also ensure availability of public transport to adequately cater to the new plan—Arun Appu, a software engineer.

The decision to start 24X7 according to me was taken in haste. It is likely to fizzle out soon. They should have first audited the situation, and checked the feasibility of the 24x7 plan. Research and test drives are very important before implementing anything. I understand there are guidelines, but then we have seen illegal restaurants and activities operating in daylight too. How will they ensure no rules are flouted during the night?—Krina Vicchivora, housewife, Mulund resident.

Mumbai is not like Bangalore in terms of attitude towards nightlife. It is more conservative. Party places still have the 1.30 am deadline for serving alcohol. Since such party hangouts will not operate beyond the deadline, this plan will not appeal to the young generation—Jojo Jose, Software Engineer.

The 24x7 plan is a good idea, as it will offer new places to hang out with friends at night too. During an emergency, if someone has to buy anything, shops will be open. Another good aspect about it is it will generate more job opportunities as malls will be open at night too—Siva Krisnan, a student, from Mumbai.

The govt should have made the most basic and important things available 24x7. Dispen­s­a­ries, easy transporta­tion and even on-street eateries must be available to citizens across the city round-the-clock. Not everyone can go to expensive restaurants in hotels or foodcourts and restaurants in malls. There should be choices for all sections of society. And yes, with all the facilities, safety for women and citizens in general is a must—Akash Ovhal, an advocate practicing in Bombay HC.

The plan to keep Mumbai open 24x7 has both pros and cons. It may work as people might need aide in emergencies at night. It is good to find shops and restaurants open. But when it comes to nightlife, if serving liqour beyond permitted hours might give a rise to untoward incidents like drink and drive cases —Annie Colaco, a Kandivali resident.

Mumbai as a whole will not be open 24x7. Shops and restaurants will suffer huge losses because the majority of the population, like families, do not go out late in the night or early morning to restaurants. It also depends on the area for example. In some areas, there will not be enough footfall in shops and restaurants late at night —Devi Poojari, graphic designer and content writer, Mira Road resident.