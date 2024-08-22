 Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Advocate Demands Immediate Action Against MLA Dilip Lande & BMC Officials For 'Misappropriation Of Govt Property'
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Advocate Demands Immediate Action Against MLA Dilip Lande & BMC Officials For 'Misappropriation Of Govt Property'

Advocate Nikhil Kamble, who had complained to the BMC and Sakinaka police, has demanded an immediate FIR as Lande engraved his own name on the pressure cookers to deceive people.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Mumbai: The complainant in the alleged Rs 12.50 crore pressure cooker scam that unfolded in Chandivali has demanded that the police immediately book MLA Dilip Lande and BMC officials for “hatching a criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of government property”.

Complaint Filed With BMC & Sakinaka Police Station

“The illegal procurement and subsequent transfer of these pressure cookers into the hands of the MLA is not just a case of breach of trust but part of a larger criminal conspiracy. This conspiracy was orchestrated with the objective of defrauding public resources under the guise of serving the poor and needy…” the complaint states.

Kamble Demands For Crime Branch Of Mumbai Police To Investigate The Matter

Kamble has also demanded that the matter should be investigated by the crime branch of Mumbai police to uncover its full extent. He has also demanded that pressure cookers should be recovered from Lande’s “illegal possession”.

Kamble told the FPJ, “The MLA engraved his name on the pressure cookers to show they were his personal property. However, they are BMC-owned. The MLA’s intention was clearly to deceive the public by creating a facade of welfare while secretly misappropriating public funds.”

