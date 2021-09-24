Chain-snatcher assaulted and beaten by citizens; video goes viral on social media

Bhiwandi: The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 30-year-old man for snatching the gold mangalsutra (chain) of a 32-year-old woman. The arrested accused was identified as Salman Qayyum Pathan, 30, is a resident of Bhiwandi.

The police said the accused was caught by citizens who assaulted him and made a video of the incident. The video of the assault on the accused went viral on a social networking site.

According to the police, the victim, a housewife, was returning home after meeting her in-laws when Pathan riding his motorcycle snatched her gold mangalsutra of 2 tolas worth Rs 80,000. The snatching took place in front of Ganesh Mandir, Kopadpada, Bhiwandi. "The accused after committing the crime was running away when he fell down the road. He was caught near Vanjar Patti Naka and was brought back to the Kopadpada area where was assaulted by the citizens," said a police officer from Nizampura police station.

The police said the chain was recovered from the accused and he was shifted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later was shifted to Kalwa civic hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The video of the assault by the citizens on the accused went viral on the social networking site. The video shows around 5 to 6 people beating him with sticks and slippers, while one of them had even hit him with a bicycle. "The accused is undergoing treatment for his injuries. He will be arrested once he gets medically fit," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian penal code.

