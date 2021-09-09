'Centre sent letter to state govt to take appropriate action': Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse-Patil after lookout circular issued against Nitesh Rane and Neelam Rane in DHFL loan case

A look out circular has been issued against BJP leader Nitesh Narayan Rane and his mother Neelam Rane by Pune City Police on Sept 3, in a loan-related case in the DHFL matter. This is days after in a high-octane drama the union minister Narayan Rane was arrested for his slap threat to CM Thackeray and the BJP's attack against the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for acting wilfully.

The Pune Crime Branch has sent this notice in the case of default in repayment of loan of Rs 65 crore taken from DHFL after the complaint filed by the latter.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, ‘’The state government had received letter from the Centre which was forwarded to the Pune Police.’’ ‘’One of the organisations had some pending loan amount with them and the matter reached the Central Government. The Centre sent a letter to the state government to take appropriate action which has been taken.’’

Artline Properties Pvt Ltd had taken a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL. Neelam Rane was a co-applicant of Artline Properties Pvt Ltd. The complaint was lodged for non-repayment of the loan.

Besides, Neelam Hotels Pvt Ltd had taken a loan of Rs 40 crore from DHFL. The company had lodged the complaint for the non-repayment of loan.

In his reaction, BJP legislator Nitesh Rane expressed surprise over the look out notice issued by Pune Police citing that their account with DHFL is in its Mumbai branch. ‘’ We have given an official letter to the concerned agency five months ago that we want to settle the loan. Therefore, such notice is of no use. We are going to approach the Bombay High Court and challenge the look out notice. It is not the problem of Narayan Rane's family, now it will be the problem of the crime branch, it will be the problem of Maha Vikas Aghadi,’’ he said.

Further, the BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar has claimed that the state government was acting with vengeance. The action came after Rane’s arrest.

The look out notice against Rane’s wife and son is expected to heat up politics in the state. Already, Rane and BJP and the MVA partners have been pitted against each other especially after the recently held Janashirward Yatra. BJP and Rane are targeting Shiv Sena ahead of the ensuing elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. On the other hand, Shiv Sena is aggressively countering allegations levelled against it.

Observers say more fireworks are expected in the run up to the BMC elections.

