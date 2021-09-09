Mumbai: BMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination drive for September 10

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced that all BMC and Government Vaccination Centers will be closed on September 10. Meanwhile, the civic body has adequate stocks of Covid vaccines. The vaccination campaign will resume on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

With that in view, further planning is being done to meet the administrative and technical issues. Due to this, covid vaccination will be closed on Friday, September 10, 2021 at government and municipal centers in Mumbai.

The Covid vaccination campaign is being carried out expeditiously by reaching out to all sections of the society by conducting various activities like drive-in vaccination for senior citizens, bedridden home vaccination, special vaccination center for LGBT community citizens, a full day special session for second dose citizens. A special covid vaccination night for women only is also under consideration.

Such special vaccination campaigns are being planned by the administration in the near future. For this, administrative and technical matters are being fulfilled and necessary instructions are being given to all the concerned vaccination centers.

In fact, the covid vaccination will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 10, 2011. A humble appeal is being made to the citizens of Mumbai to cooperate with the BMC administration.

Mumbai reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, a civic official said. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,48,066 and death toll reached 16,010, he said.

On Wednesday, the city had logged 530 new COVID-19 cases, highest since July 15.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 4,010 on Thursday. The number of daily fatalities crossed five after a gap of two weeks, as per the data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On August 26 Mumbai had reported seven COVID-19 deaths, but the number then dipped to one on August 31. There are 49 sealed buildings but no containment zones in the city as of now.

Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the doubling rate -- period during which caseload doubles -- has dipped to 1,206 days. Average growth rate of cases was 0.6 per cent for the period between September 2 to 8.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021