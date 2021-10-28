Central Railways to run festival special trains between Maharashtra and Bihar for Diwali, Chhath Puja

The Central Railways will run festival special trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Maharashtra to Barauni in Bihar and from Pune in Maharashtra to Patna in Bihar, a press release by the CR stated.

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the journey, the release said.

1) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Barauni Special

05298 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on 15.11.2021 (Monday) and arrive Barauni at 05.00 hrs on third day.

05297 special will leave Barauni at 16.30 hrs on 13.11.2021 (Saturday) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.00 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Varanasi, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur

Composition: Two AC-2Tier, Ten AC-3 Tier and 9 Second seating.

2) Pune – Patna Special

03382 special will leave Pune at 05.30 hrs on 14.11.2021 (Sunday) and arrive Patna at 12.00 hrs next day.

03381 special will leave Patna at 10.40 hrs on 12.11.2021 (Friday) and arrive Pune at 18.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara

Composition: Six AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class and 9 Second seating.

Reservation: Bookings for 05298 and 03382 specials on special charges will open on 30.10.2021 at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at the halts of the above special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:01 PM IST