Mumbai: Western Railways to run festival special trains from Bandra terminus to Ajmer and Jodhpur; check details

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus – Ajmer and Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as under:

1) Train No. 09622/09621 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Festival Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday at 05.30 hrs & will reach Ajmer at 01.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 8th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Ajmer on Sunday at 06.35 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs the next day. This train will run on 7th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur and Kishangarh stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

2) Train No. 04808/04807 Bandra (T) – Jodhpur Festival Special [2 Trips]

Train No. 04808 Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday at 14.45 hrs & will reach Jodhpur at 09.45 hrs the next day. This train will run on 7th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 04807 Jodhpur -Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jodhpur on Saturday at 17.15 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hrs the next day. This train will run on 6th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari and Luni stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09622 & 04808 will open from 30th October, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website. Above trains will run as fully reserved special trains on special fare.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:12 PM IST