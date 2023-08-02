Central Railways To Install CCTV Cameras In 771 Ladies Coaches & 480 Talkback Systems In Order To Enhance Women's Safety

Central Railway | File

Mumbai: To enhance safety and security for women passengers, Central Railway will install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) in 771 ladies coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains, 199 CCTV cameras are already installed in the ladies coaches and Talk back System will be installed in all Ladies compartment of 151 EMU Rakes ( local trains ) for which purchase order is already placed for commissioning. The talkback systems is already installed in 80 EMU Rakes ( local trains) over Central Railway.

In financial year 2023-2024, Central Railway planned to install CCTVs in 589 coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains. At present closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) are installed in 199 coaches of Mumbai Suburban Trains. At present the work is on in 39 ladies coaches. Rest coaches will be covered gradually.

CR PRO Speaks On Help Of CCTV In Fighting Crimes Against Women

"These cameras with enhanced safety features for women passengers with Infrared (IR) vision will be a deterrence for crime against women, help in investigation on criminal cases and recently installed coaches have the facility of live streaming of CCTV footage" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The talkback system facility will enable women passengers to speak to the local train guard during an emergency. The system features a button that needs to be pressed to talk to the guard (the one who mans the cabin on the non-driving end of the train) via an inbuilt microphone. There is another talkback system installed in the guard’s cabin that lets the guard reply and later alert the motorman in case of distress to passengers" he added.

Every local train has six women’s compartments including first-class compartments. The Railways plans to install the systems in all women’s compartments in their suburban fleet in phases over the next two years.

The installation of CCTV cameras and TalkBack system facility in ladies coaches will strengthen the safety and security measures for women passengers.

