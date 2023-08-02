 Railways Extend Services Of Weekly Special Trains During Festive Seasons; Check Details
Railways Extend Services Of Weekly Special Trains During Festive Seasons; Check Details

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Railways Extend Services Of Weekly Special Trains During Festive Seasons; Check Details | Representational Photo

The Indian Railways have decided to extend the services of weekly special trains between Mumbai-Solapur, Solapur-Tirupati and of bi-weekly special trains between Pune-Amravati to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season. Services of train No. 01436 LTT-Solapur special has been extended up to September 27 and services of train No. 01435 Solapur-LTT special, up to September 26, 2023.             

Apart from that service of train No. 01437 Solapur-Tirupati special has been extended up to September 28 and services of train No. 01438 Tirupati- Solapur special up to September 29.    

In addition to that services of train No. 01439 Pune-Amravati by weekly special has been extended up to September 29 and services of train No. 01440 Amravati- Pune by weekly special extended up to September 30.     

Halts and Composition will remain the same for these special services. Bookings of all these special train services are already open at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on the website: www.irctc.co.in.

