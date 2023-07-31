Indore: Railway Minister’s Visit Likely To Speed Up Ongoing Work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Indore railway station on Sunday. His visit is expected to give a fillip to the ongoing works of around Rs 1000 crore.

Accompanied by MP Shankar Lalwani and Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, Vaishnaw took stock of the entire station – from platform 1 to platforms 5 and 6 and instructed the senior railway officials including DRM (Ratlam circle) Rajneesh Kumar to speed up the development works proposed at Park Road and Laxmibai Nagar station.

Vaishnaw said, “The people of Madhya Pradesh have chosen the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the state elections.”

The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year. The BJP has made Vaishnaw the joint-incharge for the state polls.

The railway minister said Indore is an important and historical city of Madhya Pradesh, besides being "swad ki rajdhani" (capital of taste).

“Indore is the capital of (food) taste and has emerged as an important city of Madhya Pradesh. It has historical significance and the department has taken up the project to develop Indore railway station as a world-class facility. I have discussed with the officials that the work of making Indore's railway station world-class should start soon," said Vaishnaw.

Read Also Indore: Housing Crunch For Cops Becomes Worse

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)