Indore: Housing Crunch For Cops Becomes Worse

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two old police lines in the city have been declared dilapidated, said officials on Sunday. DCP (HQ) Jagdish Dawar said that IMC has sent a notice declaring police lines at Dravid Nagar and MIG as dilapidated.

DCP Dawar said that a large number of policemen live here and notices have been issued to all to vacate the quarters. But due to the shortage of quarters, the people living here have not vacated the quarters till now.

There are about 7,000 police officers and other staff in the city, but quarters are not available for even 10 per cent of them.

Previously, some other lines too were declared dilapidated thus the problem of scarcity of police quarters is bound to increase in the coming days.

Although many new multi-storey buildings are being constructed by Police Housing in the city, to cater for the accommodation of the police force, and many new buildings have been constructed in PTC and 15 battalion, in which many people have got quarters with good facilities yet this is not sufficient to accommodate all the officers and staff.

Quarters in Pardeshipura, DRP Line and other areas in the city are also in dilapidated condition. Many of the police quarters lack maintenance and are in poor condition due to which many policemen have vacated their quarters and are now living on rent.