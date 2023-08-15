Central Railway's Mumbai Division Implements Cutting-Edge BPAC System For Enhanced Train Safety And Efficiency

In a significant stride towards bolstering safety measures and ensuring seamless train operations, the Mumbai Division of Central Railway has successfully commissioned the Block Proving by Axle Counter (BPAC) system in the Khadavli-Vashind section.

The newly installed BPAC technology is poised to revolutionize train control in the region by fortifying safety protocols and expediting the clearance process for train movements.

According to a senior official of Central railway only Vasind- Igatpuri and Karjat -Lonavala section of Mumbai division remains, rest portion allready equipped with this technology. CR trying to complete the installation of this system in remaining portion within a year.

The BPAC system plays a pivotal role in maintaining the utmost safety of train operations. Specifically, it meticulously examines the last vehicle of a section, subsequently confirming the section's clearance before granting authorization for another train to enter. This technology counts the number of axles of wheels of train coaches passed in perticular section and it ensures safe clearance of all those coaches without leftover of any coach in middle of the section. And after its technical confirmation only, the system allows following 2nd train to enter into that perticular section, thus ensuring 100% safety to avoid more than 1 number of trains in a perticular section between 2 stop signals.

This state-of-the-art technology acts as a vigilant guardian, ensuring that train movements occur without any compromise to passenger safety or operational efficiency. Previously, the BPAC system was exclusively deployed up to the Khadavli station within the Kalyan-Igatpuri section. However, recognizing its paramount significance in fortifying rail safety, the Railway Board has sanctioned the extension of BPAC operations from Khadavli to Igatpuri and it's work is under progress and will be completed soon.

Apart from this section, Mumbai division has BPAC system installed over CSMT to Kalyan section, CSMT-Panvel Harbour line, CSMT-Goregaon line, Kalyan-Karjat section, Vasai-Panvel- Roha section.

This expansion project underscores the commitment of the Indian Railways towards adopting cutting-edge technologies that empower secure and streamlined train operations.

Currently, the BPAC system work is ongoing on Vashind-Asangaon, Asangaon-Atgaon, Atgaon-Thansit, Panvel-Dapoli sections and is soon to begin on Thansit-Khardi, Khardi- Umbarmali, Kasara-Umbarmali, Dapoli-Jasai sections of Mumbai Division. This ambitious project underscores the dedication of Central Railway towards swiftly integrating advanced safety measures that not only meet but exceed industry standards. "This significant milestone reflects the Central Railway's relentless pursuit of excellence in railway operations, cementing its position as a frontrunner in pioneering technological advancements to ensure the safety and convenience of millions of passengers who rely on the railway network each day" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

