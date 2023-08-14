 Mumbai: Central Railway Organises Cleanliness Drive At Byculla Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Organises Cleanliness Drive At Byculla Railway Station

Mumbai: Central Railway Organises Cleanliness Drive At Byculla Railway Station

More than 150 volunteers, both men and women, participated in the tree plantation and cleanliness drive

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: In collaboration with the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, the Central Railway (CR) organised a cleanliness drive at Byculla railway station on Sunday, in alignment with their 'Clean Rail-Clean India' initiative, marking the occasion of August 15.

Volunteers from the foundation exhibited fervour as they meticulously cleaned platforms, reservation offices, ticket counters, and parking areas. Quintals of garbage was collected during this endeavour.

The station manager of Byculla, Ganesh Prasad Swain, who supervised the drive, emphasised that the foundation’s dedication to ‘Nar Sewa-Narayan Sewa’ drove their active involvement in activities like cleanliness drives, tree plantation, and blood donation camps.

More than 150 volunteers, both men and women, participated in the tree plantation and cleanliness drive, alongside over a dozen officials from CR and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff. The event commenced and concluded with prayers, exemplifying the foundation’s holistic approach to social service.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised In Airoli As Part Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Mumbai News: Article 14 Applies To Non-Citizens Too, Says HC

Mumbai News: Article 14 Applies To Non-Citizens Too, Says HC