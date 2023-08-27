Central Railway's Mumbai Division Collaborates With Xavier's Resource Center For Visually Challenged To Improve Assistance

FPJ

In a significant move towards improving travel experiences, Central Railway's Mumbai Division has joined forces with Xavier's Resource Center for Visually Challenged (XRCVC) to provide sensitisation training for its frontline staff. The Commercial Department of Mumbai Division initiated this partnership to empower Train Checking (TC) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with the skills to effectively assist visually challenged passengers. The XRCVC's resource people will deliver interactive training sessions on a pro bono basis.

The inaugural training session kicked off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on August 26. The event began with a welcome address by Shrinivas Ghotkar, Assistant Commercial Manager, followed by training sessions led by Ketan Kothari and Shri Krishna from XRCVC.

Kothari, himself a visually challenged person, praised the railway administration's commitment to enhancing amenities for passengers with disabilities. He shed light on the challenges faced by visually impaired passengers and sensitised TCs and RPF staff on effectively addressing their concerns. The training incorporated interactive exercises to ensure staff engagement.

The collaborative effort between Mumbai Division and XRCVC aims to foster awareness about the needs of differently abled passengers, focusing particularly on those who are visually challenged. By bolstering the understanding and responsiveness of frontline staff, the initiative seeks to elevate the overall travel experience for such passengers. Mumbai Division has also undertaken initiatives such as regular drives against unauthorized travel in coaches designated for differently-abled passengers. Moreover, recent updates to the Yatri App have been made to enhance its accessibility for visually challenged users.

"Under the leadership of divisional railway manager Rajnish Goyal, Mumbai division remains dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of passengers with disabilities. This collaboration underscores their commitment to inclusivity and improved services for everyone" said Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

