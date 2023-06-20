Central Railway's Environment-Friendly Waste Water Treatment Initiative Successfully Reduces Fresh Water Consumption By 6.3% |

In a significant effort towards environmental sustainability, the Central Railway's Environment and House-keeping Management (EnHM) department has implemented measures to conserve water resources. These initiatives align with the guidelines issued by the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Railway Board, focusing on water conservation.

Central Railway's Environment-Friendly Waste Water Treatment Initiative cuts Fresh Water Consumption by 6.3%

CR treats more than one crore litre of sewage daily

"With over 32 water treatment plants in operation, the Central Railway treats more than one crore liters of sewage and effluents daily. This sustainable approach not only addresses the growing water crisis but also prevents the discharge of polluted water into the environment. The treated water, however, is utilized exclusively for cleaning purposes such as washing tracks and mopping station floors, and is not intended for potable use like drinking or cooking" he said.

CR commissioner 10 new water treatment plants

In 2022, Central Railway commissioned 10 new water treatment plants with a combined capacity of producing 1575 KiloLitres per day (KLD) of water. These facilities include two Water Recycling Plants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, each with a capacity of 120 KLD, as well as Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Ahmednagar (50 KLD), Nashik Road (200 KLD), Akola (500 KLD), Khandwa (500 KLD), Kopargaon (15 KLD), Solapur (15 KLD), Ajni in Nagpur (40 KLD), and Sainagar Shirdi (15 KLD).

CR official says

"Thanks to these extensive water conservation measures, Central Railway has successfully reduced its fresh water consumption by 6.3%. The railway zone remains committed to conserving water resources and aims to continue its efforts through regular Water Audits and Savings Projections at major consumption centers" said spokesperson of CR.

He added that Central Railway's proactive approach towards sustainable water management sets an inspiring example for other organizations and demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship. By implementing such initiatives, the railway is not only contributing to water conservation but also taking significant strides towards a greener and more sustainable future.