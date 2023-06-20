Mumbai: Central Railway Forms Dedicated Railway Flood Rescue Team As Monsoon Approaches

FPL

Central Railway's Mumbai Division, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force's (RPF) Railway Flood Rescue Team (RFRT), is gearing up for the upcoming monsoon season by ensuring the safety and security of passengers during potential flood situations.

A dedicated team of 14 RPF personnel, trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Pune, will be deployed to flood-prone areas. Equipped with five inflatable rescue boats, they will play a crucial role in conducting rescue operations.

“The Mumbai Division has recently acquired five inflatable boats strategically stationed at important railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Matunga, Kurla, Thane, and Badlapur. These boats will facilitate swift and efficient rescue operations in case of emergencies,” said an official of CR.

“The RFRT, along with other relevant staff members, will promptly respond to flooded areas after receiving information. Their presence will be instrumental in providing timely assistance to affected passengers,” he said.

Ensuring personnel are well-versed with protocols to be followed during flooding

According to CR, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the RFRT and the use of inflatable rescue boats has been circulated to all RPF Post Incharges within the Mumbai Division. This ensures that all personnel are well-versed in the protocols and procedures to be followed during flood-related emergencies. A mock drill was conducted on March 10, at the Railway Dam in Palasdhari, Karjat.

Explaining the importance of this team, the official said, three inflatable boats and seven trained staff members from the Central Railways Mumbai Division have been provided in response to requisitions from the Western Railway.

These resources are now available at Gandhidham Railway Station, Dwarka Railway Station and Porbandar Railway Station.

The RPF has also prepared a comprehensive plan for crowd control and disaster management as part of its monsoon preparation.

“The plan includes manpower augmentation, control room augmentation, and essential contact numbers for relevant authorities and agencies. It also takes into account flood-prone areas and dates of high tides to facilitate an effective response," said officials.