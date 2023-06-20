 Mumbai News: Central Railway Booking Clerk Held For Alleged Role In Ticket Touting
The arrest came as a result of a surprise check conducted at the Ambernath reservation centre.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Representational Image |

A ticket booking clerk from the Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in ticket touting.

The arrest came as a result of a surprise check conducted at the Ambernath reservation centre. Authorities discovered a 16-year-old in possession of a ticket worth ₹13,040 for the LTT-Jaynagar Express. The ticket was intended for travel from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Dholi, scheduled for June 19. it was found that the minor was instructed by his father, Manish K Tiwari, to stand in the queue on his behalf. The booking clerk Arul K Mudalier requested Tiwari's assistance in booking the ticket, said an official. When confronted about the ticket, Mudalier admitted to booking it for his relative.

