Central Railway undertakes special traffic and power block at Karjat on Dec 25; find more details here | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway of Mumbai local suburban division has announced a special traffic and power block on 27 December 2022 at Karjat station for yard modification.

The newly announced block will be carried out for erection of portals at Karjat Station in connection with Karjat yard modification on 27 December 2022 from 10.45 am to 12.00 noon on ghat section and upto Karjat.

Regulation of UP Express Trains

Train No 22731 Hyderabad- Mumbai Express and Train No 11014 Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will arrive destination 20 - 65 minutes behind scheduled time.

Cancellation of Suburban services

SKP-5 Khopoli Train leaving Karjat at 10.40 am and SKP-10 Karjat Train leaving Khopoli at 11.20 am will remain cancelled.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.