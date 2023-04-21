 Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details

Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details

The decision was taken to clear the extra rush of passengers

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details | representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run one way superfast special train from Pune to Ajni to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

Train No 01443 superfast special will leave Pune Junction at 22.00 hrs on 23.04.2023 and will reach Ajni at 12.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera and Wardha

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class coaches including two Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no. 01443 on special charges will open on *22.04.2023* at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings of halts, please visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

Read Also
CR announces 18 additional summer special trains between Mumbai-Subedarganj; check details
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details

Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details

Mumbai: Raut slams MNS chief for attacking Uddhav on 'mishandling' Covid crisis, calls him BJP's...

Mumbai: Raut slams MNS chief for attacking Uddhav on 'mishandling' Covid crisis, calls him BJP's...

Mumbai: 2 years in jail for habitual gold chain snatcher

Mumbai: 2 years in jail for habitual gold chain snatcher

Mumbai: BMC’s plan to auction 67 attached properties on hold as SC upholds Bombay HC’s order to...

Mumbai: BMC’s plan to auction 67 attached properties on hold as SC upholds Bombay HC’s order to...

FPJ campaign: Unwritten rules of alighting by train door blocking bullies

FPJ campaign: Unwritten rules of alighting by train door blocking bullies