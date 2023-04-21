Central Railway to run Pune-Ajni one way Superfast Special train; check details | representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to run one way superfast special train from Pune to Ajni to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

Train No 01443 superfast special will leave Pune Junction at 22.00 hrs on 23.04.2023 and will reach Ajni at 12.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera and Wardha

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class coaches including two Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no. 01443 on special charges will open on *22.04.2023* at all computersied reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For details of timings of halts, please visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

