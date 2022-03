Central Railway to run 96 summer special train services from Mumbai, Pune

If you are planning to travel between Mumbai- Goa, Mumbai- Shalimar, and Pune- Jaipur during this summer vacation, don't worry, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to run 96 special services.

Bookings of most of these trains will open from Saturday on special charges at all the computerized reservation centres and on the railway's official ticket booking website www.irctc.co.in.

Train No 01019 (special) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8.15 pm every Tuesday between April 12 and June 14 and will reach Shalimar at 5.15 am on the third day. Similarly, Train No 01020 (special) will leave Shalimar at 5.35 pm every Thursday from April 14 to June 16 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 pm the next day. This train will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata Nagar, Kharagpur, Santragachi stations.

Train No (01405) special will leave Panvel at 10 pm every Saturday from April 9 to June 4 and will reach Karmali at 8 am the next day. Similarly, train No 01406 will leave Karmali at 9.20 am every Saturday from April 9 to June 4 and will arrive at Panvel at 8 pm the same day. This train will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim stations.

Train No 01403 (special) will leave Pune at 5.30 pm every Friday from April 8 to June 3 and will reach Karmali at 8 am the next day. Similarly, 01404 (special) will leave Karmali at 9.20 am every Sunday from April 10 to June 5 and will arrive in Pune at 11.35 pm the same day. This train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim stations.

Pune-Jaipur AC superfast special via Kalyan and Vasai Train No 01401 (special) will leave Pune at 00.30 hrs every Tuesday from April 12 to June 14 and will reach Jaipur at 11.10 pm the same day. Train No 01402 (special) will leave Jaipur at 00.35 hrs every Wednesday from April 13 to June 15 and will arrive at Panvel at 8 pm the same day.

Nagpur-Madgaon Special via Kalyan and Panvel Train No 01201 (special) will leave Nagpur at 3.50 pm every Saturday from April 9 to June 11 and will reach Madgaon at 5.30 pm the next day. Similarly, train no 01202 will leave Madgaon at 8.15 pm every Sunday from April 10 to June 12 and will arrive at Nagpur at 8.10 pm the next day. This train will halt at Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim stations.

