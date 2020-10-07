Central Railway to run 5 pairs of special trains within Maharashtra from Oct 9: Here's full list of trains

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will run five pairs of special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from Friday, October 9.

The Central Railway is a statement said that it will run daily special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from October 9. "These specials run as fully reserved trains," Central Railway said.

The Central Railway further said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. "Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination," it added.

The Maharashtra government had recently announced resumption of trains originating and terminating in the state. However, capital Mumbai’s suburban train services will remain suspended except for essential service providers.

The state government extended the statewide lockdown till October 31. The government also announced a number of relaxations in opening of businesses under “Mission Begin Again”. All the trains originating and ending the journey within the state will be restarted with immediate effect subject to health protocols for COVID-19, the latest guidelines said.