Central Railway to run 5 pairs of special trains within Maharashtra from Oct 9: Here's full list of trains

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will run five pairs of special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from Friday, October 9.
The Central Railway is a statement said that it will run daily special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Pune, Gondia and Solapur from October 9. "These specials run as fully reserved trains," Central Railway said.
The Central Railway further said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. "Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination," it added.
The Maharashtra government had recently announced resumption of trains originating and terminating in the state. However, capital Mumbai’s suburban train services will remain suspended except for essential service providers.
The state government extended the statewide lockdown till October 31. The government also announced a number of relaxations in opening of businesses under “Mission Begin Again”. All the trains originating and ending the journey within the state will be restarted with immediate effect subject to health protocols for COVID-19, the latest guidelines said.
Check out the full list of trains below:
1) Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto special daily
02189 Duronto Special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Nagpur next day.
02190 Duronto Special train will leave Nagpur from 9.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.
Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 12289/12290 except Igatpuri
Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, Nine AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier and One First AC Class
2) Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily
02123 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Pune same day.
02124 superfast special will leave Pune from 10.10.2020 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day.
Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 12123/12124
Composition: 10 Second Seating, Four AC Chair Car and Two second class seating.
3) Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily
02015 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Pune same day.
02016 superfast special will leave Pune from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus same day.
Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 22105/22106
Composition: Two AC Chair Car, 12 Second Class seating
4) Mumbai-Gondia Superfast Special Daily
02105 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Gondia next day.
02106 Superfast special will leave Gondia from 10.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.
Halts and Timings: Same as the regular train No. 12105/12106 except Igatpuri
Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, Five AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier, One First AC Class and 5 Second Class seating
5) Mumbai-Solapur Superfast Special Daily
02115 Superfast special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Solapur next day.
02116 special will leave Solapur from 9.10.2020 till further advise and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus next day.
Timings and Halts: Same as the regular train No. 12115/12116 except Karjat, Khandala, Lonavala, Madha, Mohol and Bhigwan
Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, One First AC, Three AC-3 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier and 3 second class seating.
For Reservation:
Bookings for 02189 Duronto special and 02123/02124, 02015/02016, 02115/02116 and 02105 Superfast special trains will commence from 08.10.2020 at all Reservation Centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in.