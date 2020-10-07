From dabbawalas to consulates staff, WR releases list of essential staff who can take Mumbai local trains

The Western Railway on Tuesday released a list of categories of essential staff that have been allowed to travel on local trains.

The Western Railway has allowed Mumbai's dabbawalas and staff of foreign consulates and high commissions to travel in local trains which are currently being run only for essential services staff.

Dabbawalas, the famous lunch-box carriers in Mumbai, last month had demanded access to local trains to resume their services in full capacity. Currently, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions, only the dabbawalas who could reach the south Mumbai area on their cycles were able to deliver food to office-goers.

The Western Railway on September 18 had said that a total of 500 suburban train services will be run in Mumbai from September 21, an increase from the 350 currently on the tracks amid the coronavirus outbreak.