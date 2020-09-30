Central Railway to run 8 more special suburban trains: Full time-table of additional services

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services by adding 8 more services including two Ladies Special trains from Thursday. The decision was taken in order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding.

423 special suburban services were being operated by Central Railway for Essential Services Staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. To this, 8 more trains are being added in order to bring flexibility in transportation.

Taking to Twitter, Central Railway's (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar wrote: "In order to maintain social distancing & avoid crowding @Central_Railway to operate additional 8 spl suburban services (4 on Main line including 2 ladies specials & 4 on THB line), making t total 431 frm 01.10.2020. Passengers r requested to follow norms mandated for Covid-19.