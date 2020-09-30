Central Railway to run 8 more special suburban trains: Full time-table of additional services

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services by adding 8 more services including two Ladies Special trains from Thursday. The decision was taken in order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding.
423 special suburban services were being operated by Central Railway for Essential Services Staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. To this, 8 more trains are being added in order to bring flexibility in transportation.
Taking to Twitter, Central Railway's (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar wrote: "In order to maintain social distancing & avoid crowding @Central_Railway to operate additional 8 spl suburban services (4 on Main line including 2 ladies specials & 4 on THB line), making t total 431 frm 01.10.2020. Passengers r requested to follow norms mandated for Covid-19.
According to an official press release, the increased 4 services have been added between CSMT-Kalyan sector on the mainline, while other 4 services have been added between Thane -Panvel sector on the Transharbour line.
Here's the full break up of additional 8 services:
Mainline:
4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Kalyan
01 Up ladies special will leave Kalyan at 08.25 hrs and arrive CSMT at 09.34 hrs
01 Dn ladies special will leave CSMT at 17.35 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 18.44 hrs.
Dn special will leave CSMT at 09.45 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 10.50 hrs
Up special will leave Kalyan at 16.10 hrs and arrive CSMT at 17.16 hrs.
(These specials will run as fast and halt at Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane, Diva and Dombivali only)
Transharbour line:
4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Thane<->Panvel
Panvel special dep Thane 09.00 hrs Panvel arr 09.52 hrs
Panvel special dep Thane 18.30 hrs Panvel arr 19.24 hrs
Thane special dep Panvel 07.55 hrs Thane arr 08.50 hrs
Thane special dep Panvel 17.20 hrs Thane arr 18.15 hrs
(These specials will run as fast and halt at Rabale, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Juinagar, Nerul and Belapur only)
The local trains were suspended for the general public since the lockdown began on March 22. The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and were strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government. Those working in private sector cannot use them, due to which most of them are struggling to reach their workplaces.
