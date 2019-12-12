Central Railway revises timetable, extends three more trains to Parel; here's the new time-table

In a good news for commuters, the Central Railway (CR) has extended three local train services Parel railway station. The CR will also be implementing a revised timetable for its mainline local trains from Saturday.
Come December 14, Parel suburban terminus will receive three more trains taking the total to 38. Among the trains extended to Parel, two trains have been introduced during peak hours. One train each currently operating on Kalyan-Dadar, Titwala-Thane and Kalyan-Dadar routes have been extended to Parel.
A senior Central Railway official told the Hindustan Times, “There have been delays in local and outstation trains due to the over-stressed railway network. The change in timing will lead to a reduction of the clashes. It will improve the punctuality of the local trains.” However, the total number of services that CR runs each day remains at 858.
The details of the revised timetable are as follows:
Change in mode of existing trains
• K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave from Parel at 11.42 hrs (New no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 as at present
• BL-56 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.00 hrs will leave from Badlapur at 21.08 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.58 hrs (instead of 22.22 hrs).
• TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave from CSMT at 10.00 hrs (New no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)
• BL-28 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 12.22 hrs will leave at 12.20 hrs and arrive CSMT at 13.44 hrs (instead of 14.11 hrs)
• TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and arrive CSMT at 14.18 hrs (instead of Thane at 13.44 hrs)
• A-44 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 14.24 hrs will leave at 14.24 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 15.41 hrs (instead of 16.05 hrs)
• A-66 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 21.15 hrs will leave at 21.07 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.23 hrs (instead of 22.58 hrs)
• BL-58 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.37 hrs will leave at 21.37 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs (instead of 23.26 hrs)
• BL-60 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.58 hrs will leave at 21.58 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.23 hrs (instead of 23.48 hrs)
Extension up to:
• DK-2 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 06.48 hrs will now run up to Parel arriving Parel at 08.02 hrs. (new no.PK-2)
• TTL-2 Thane local leaving Titwala at 09.54 hrs will now run upto Parel arriving Parel at 11.22 hrs (new no.PTL-2)
• DK-14 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 11.17 hrs will leave at 11.10 hrs and run up to Parel arriving Parel at 12.22 hrs (new no.PK-10)
• TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 14.18 hrs (new no.S-30)
• K-60 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 13.08 hrs will leave at 13.09 hrs and run upto Thane only arriving Thane at 13.40 hrs (New no.TK-8)
• DA-2 Dadar local leaving Ambernath at 15.06 hrs will leave at 15.06 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 16.22 hrs (new no.A-48)
Extension from:
• T-18 CSMT local leaving Thane at 06.16 hrs will leave Kalyan at 05.44 hrs (new no.K-4) and arrive CSMT at 07.12 hrs as at present
• DK-1 Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will leave Parel at 08.11 hrs (new no.PK-1) and arrive Kalyan at 09.22 hrs (instead of 09.16 hrs)
• TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave CSMT at 10.00 hrs (new no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)
• K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave Parel at 11.42 hrs (new no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 hrs as at present.
• DDL-3 Dombivali local leaving Dadar at 12.37 hrs will leave Parel at 12.34 hrs (new no.PDL-3) and arrive Dombivali at 13.39 hrs as at present
• DBL-1 Badlapur local leaving Dadar at 16.13 hrs will leave CSMT at 15.48 hrs (new no.BL-29) and arrive Badlapur at 17.11 hrs (instead of 17.20 hrs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)