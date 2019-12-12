Central Railway revises timetable, extends three more trains to Parel; here's the new time-table

Change in mode of existing trains

• K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave from Parel at 11.42 hrs (New no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 as at present

• BL-56 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.00 hrs will leave from Badlapur at 21.08 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.58 hrs (instead of 22.22 hrs).

• TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave from CSMT at 10.00 hrs (New no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)

• BL-28 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 12.22 hrs will leave at 12.20 hrs and arrive CSMT at 13.44 hrs (instead of 14.11 hrs)

• TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and arrive CSMT at 14.18 hrs (instead of Thane at 13.44 hrs)

• A-44 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 14.24 hrs will leave at 14.24 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 15.41 hrs (instead of 16.05 hrs)

• A-66 CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 21.15 hrs will leave at 21.07 hrs and arrive CSMT at 22.23 hrs (instead of 22.58 hrs)

• BL-58 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.37 hrs will leave at 21.37 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs (instead of 23.26 hrs)

• BL-60 CSMT local leaving Badlapur at 21.58 hrs will leave at 21.58 hrs (as at present) and arrive CSMT at 23.23 hrs (instead of 23.48 hrs)

Extension up to:

• DK-2 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 06.48 hrs will now run up to Parel arriving Parel at 08.02 hrs. (new no.PK-2)

• TTL-2 Thane local leaving Titwala at 09.54 hrs will now run upto Parel arriving Parel at 11.22 hrs (new no.PTL-2)

• DK-14 Dadar local leaving Kalyan at 11.17 hrs will leave at 11.10 hrs and run up to Parel arriving Parel at 12.22 hrs (new no.PK-10)

• TS-2 Thane local leaving Karjat at 12.21 hrs will leave at 12.23 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 14.18 hrs (new no.S-30)

• K-60 CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 13.08 hrs will leave at 13.09 hrs and run upto Thane only arriving Thane at 13.40 hrs (New no.TK-8)

• DA-2 Dadar local leaving Ambernath at 15.06 hrs will leave at 15.06 hrs and run upto CSMT arriving CSMT at 16.22 hrs (new no.A-48)

Extension from:

• T-18 CSMT local leaving Thane at 06.16 hrs will leave Kalyan at 05.44 hrs (new no.K-4) and arrive CSMT at 07.12 hrs as at present

• DK-1 Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will leave Parel at 08.11 hrs (new no.PK-1) and arrive Kalyan at 09.22 hrs (instead of 09.16 hrs)

• TS-5 Karjat local leaving Thane at 10.48 hrs will leave CSMT at 10.00 hrs (new no.S-17) and arrive Karjat at 11.55 hrs (instead of 12.13 hrs)

• K-43 Kalyan local leaving CSMT at 11.42 hrs will leave Parel at 11.42 hrs (new no.PK-7) and arrive Kalyan at 12.56 hrs as at present.

• DDL-3 Dombivali local leaving Dadar at 12.37 hrs will leave Parel at 12.34 hrs (new no.PDL-3) and arrive Dombivali at 13.39 hrs as at present

• DBL-1 Badlapur local leaving Dadar at 16.13 hrs will leave CSMT at 15.48 hrs (new no.BL-29) and arrive Badlapur at 17.11 hrs (instead of 17.20 hrs)