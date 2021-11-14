Central Railway registers record revenue saving of Rs 100.82 crores though ticket checking

Central Railway has registered a record revenue saving of Rs 100.82 crores through ticket checking. According to a press release the CR, in following the COVID-19 protocols as per the Government’s directives and sensitizing the passengers to take all precautions while travelling have been very prompt and tactful in penalizing the errand passenger, thereby saving a huge revenue loss to Railways.

CR detected 17.22 lakh cases of irregular travel for the period from April 1 to November 6, 2021. Also, the CR Special Team detected and penalized 29,019 persons for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In terms of earnings, the Bhusaval division has registered a record revenue saving of Rs. 33.74 crores, followed by Mumbai division (Rs 33.20 crores), Nagpur division (Rs. 16.73 crores) and 17.15 crores by Solapur, Pune divisions and headquarters.

In terms of cases, Mumbai division penalised to 6.83 lakh cases followed by Bhusaval division (4.68 lakh cases), Nagpur division (2.51 lakh cases) and Solapur, Pune divisions (3.20 lakh cases).

During the period between April 1 to November 6, 2021, special teams of ticket checking personnel detected and penalized a total of 29,019 cases of non-compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. A total of 23,816 cases of passengers not wearing masks/face covers and 5,203 cases of people not allowed to travel as per COVID-19 guidelines were detected and an amount of Rs 39.68 lakhs and Rs 26.02 lakhs respectively were realized as a fine.

Central Railway has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel in suburban and non-suburban / Mail Express special trains in accordance with Government guidelines and following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The press release stated that the conduct of ticket checking staff while performing their duties has led to a reduction in complaints. They have also united lost children with their parents on numerous occasions.

