Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway’s suburban section today; check details here

The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway is operating a Mega Block o­n its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works.

According to a press release by CR, the block will be between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidya Vihar on the Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm, today

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted o­n the down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted o­n the down slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

The block is also between Kurla and Vashi up and down harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

However, special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla and Panvel and Vashi during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the main Line and transharbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the release said.

The Western Railways is also operating a Jumbo Block of five hours o­n the Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 am to 3:35 pm today.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will run o­n Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled, the release said.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 11:15 AM IST