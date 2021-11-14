Western Railway returns property of over Rs 1.06 cr in last 11 months to the rightful passengers

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has retrieved and returned lost, misplaced or stolen baggage of passengers. This year, till November 10, 758 missing bags valued at Rs 1.06 crore have been retrieved and handed over to rightful owners. Nearly 90 per cent of cases are of suburban passengers who forget things in the rush to board trains.

In the last three-and-half years, more than 7,500 cases of lost luggage containing belongings valued at Rs 13 crore were solved by all the divisions of the Western and Central Railway (WR and CR). Out of these luggage pieces, more than 4,500 cases were related to the Mumbai suburban railway section.

Not only CR and WR, other railway zones also returned thousands of pieces of lost luggage to rightful owners. Around 23,500 cases of luggage left behind, valued at Rs 38.25 crore, were solved and goods restored to rightful owners by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) across the country since January 2019.

Asked about comparatively more cases of passenger belongings in suburban sections, a senior official of the WR, said, “Work pressure, tearing hurry and talking on mobile phones are some of the reasons why people leave their luggage behind.”

Asked about the long distance passengers, the official said, “When they reach the station at the last moment (train is about to depart) then the chance of misplacing the luggage is very high. Sometimes, it may happen due to the coolie’s fault, too.”

A senior RPF officer recalled that on July 25 this year, at about 7.30 am, a 20-year-old woman passenger, Neha Nirmal Jain, a resident of Tamil Nadu, came to the RPF office and said that her bag containing jewellery worth Rs 3.84 lakh got exchanged with another passenger at Borivali station platform number 7.

He said a team was formed and CCTV footage was reviewed. It was found that a coolie of another passenger was carrying the bag and kept it in a red four-wheeler parked on the east side of the station. As the number plate of the said car was not clearly visible in the footage, CCTVs from the city were scanned to trace the car.

On August 9, the Bandra terminus post of WR RPF received information through control that a passenger named Hussain Motiwala had forgotten his bag on platform number three of the terminus. On-duty RPF sub-inspector Arjun Singh Dhakad immediately reached the spot and recovered the said bag, which was later handed over to the passenger’s relative after verification.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:32 AM IST