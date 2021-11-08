WR’s Mumbai Division recovers more than Rs. 40L in a single day from intensive ticket checking drive

Western Railway has been conducting regular ticket checking drives to keep a check on unauthorized travelling. During such checking drives conducted from April 2021 to October 2021, about 2.78 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases were detected, resulting in recovery of Rs. 13 crores over Mumbai Division of WR

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Mumbai Division of WR created a major milestone during such a checking drive conducted on 30th October, 2021. An amount of Rs. 40.9 lakhs has been recovered during the intensive checking drive conducted, which is the highest ever daily figure attained, till date. This record has been achieved due to meticulous planning and execution by the Commercial as well as Security Departments of the Division. While earlier the daily figure has never crossed Rs. 30 lakh, the previous such highest daily was registered in October, 2019 when an amount of Rs. 28.25 lakhs was recovered.

Thakur further stated that Western Railway appeals to the general public that only fully vaccinated persons, as defined by the State Government will be permitted to travel in local trains. It is also requested to travel with proper & valid tickets and carry valid Identity cards inorder to avoid inconvenience. Also, commuters should always travel with mask and follow proper social protocols as mandated for COVID-19.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:59 PM IST