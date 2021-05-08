Central Railway GM asks railway hospitals to ensure availability of medicines, C-19 related items 24x7

Mumbai: As part of Central Railway (CR)’s ongoing contribution to the fight against Covid-19, Alok Kansal, General Manager, CR has instructed the medical heads of railway hospitals in Mumbai and other divisions to ensure medicines and Covid related items are available at any given time.

Kansal held a virtual meeting to review the Covid preparedness on CR with principal heads of departments and Divisional Railway Managers on May 6, during which he discussed the supply of oxygen, medicines, daily consumption and stock in hand.

Vaccination centres are being operated in Mumbai area for railway personnel and their families at Kalyan, Thane, Panvel, CSMT, Igatpuri and Lonavala in addition to one at Byculla by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. Lonavala and Igatpuri vaccination centres also cater to Pune and Bhusaval Division of Central Railway. Similar vaccination centres are being operated at Nagpur, Solapur, Pune and Bhusaval railway hospitals.

Materials management and accounts departments have been advised to expedite matters and proposals of Covid-related items and medicines on top priority. The principal chief medical director is in constant touch with the state government and headquarters for regular supply of Remdesivir.

Railways are also running Oxygen Express to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from the plants at Visakhapatnam, Angul, Hapa, etc to various states across the country.

Central Railway ran the first Oxygen Express and LMO was transported from Visakhapatnam to Nagpur and Nashik Road, Hapa to Kalamboli, Mumbai, and Angul to Nagpur. So far, 14 tankers LMO through oxygen express have been offloaded in Maharashtra.