Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway takes over additional charge of General Manager, Central Railway

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway has taken over the additional charge of General Manager, Central Railway. Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway has been promoted as Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, New Delhi. Alok Kansal, is a senior officer of the 1983 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE). He is working as General Manager of Western Railway from 14.1.2020. Alok Kansal completed his graduation in Civil Engineering with Gold Medal from University of Roorkee. He also completed his Master’s Degree in Structural Engineering with a Gold Medal from the same institute.

He carries varied experience of more than 18 years in Operation & Maintenance of High Speed and heavy density traffic routes. Alok Kansal was the first Engineering Assistant Officer associated with the introduction of the first Shatabdi Express, the high-speed train of Indian Railways.