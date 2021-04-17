Central Railway observes Railway Week 2021

Every year Railway Week is celebrated from 10th April to 16th April to commemorate the birth of railways in India, when the first railway train ran from Boribunder (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai) to Tannah (Thane) a distance of 33 km on 16th April 1853. During this 66th Railway week celebrations, Central Railway reviews its performance in the past year, awards are given to the officials who have done extraordinary and exceptional services, road maps are planned for the coming year.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway in a virtual conference held today congratulated the railway officers and staff for achieving a freight loading of 62 million tonnes during the lockdown and unlock in 2020-21. He also appreciated the running of shramik specials, special trains, etc. and completing infrastructural works at more than 80 locations over Central Railway.

Mittal also said the automatic coach washing plant at Wadibunder, Mumbai will help us to save time and water in cleaning the coaches thereby giving a clean and neat train for the service of passengers.