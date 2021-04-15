Central Railway announces 154 more summer special trains to reduce rush

With crowds surging at railway stations and terminuses, the Central Railway (CR) will run 145 more special trains. The CR has so far run 76 summer special trains to destinations in North and East during April 7-15 from Mumbai, Pune and Solapur.

They have announced 154 more summer special trains between mid-April and first week of May from Mumbai and Pune to destinations in North and East states. Extra summer special trains will be announced in due course of time. Passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.