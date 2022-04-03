Central Railway generates Rs 40.41 crore in non-fare revenues, highest among all Zonal Railways

Central Railway continued its winning streak by retaining the number one position in the collection of non-fare revenue among all the Zonal Railways. Apart from that, it has also set a record of running the most number of Kisan Rail services on Indian Railways during the last financial year.

During the financial year 2021-22, CR generated Rs. 40.41 crores in non-fare revenues which is 93.16% more than the year 2020-2021.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR said, "Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune Divisions of CR have awarded works under ‘Hybrid OBHS (onboard housekeeping service) contracts on earning models for six trains with an annual license fee of Rs.40.5 lakh for one year. Under this scheme, exterior and interior advertising, infotainment, and train vending of multipurpose items including disposable linen and promotional rights are allowed to licensee. This will lead to savings on OBHS and bedroll services".

"In addition, contract for vending of non-catering items to onboard passengers on Nagpur division, App-based e-wheelchair services etc are major non-fare revenue sources. A pilot project for Comprehensive onboard passenger services in Mahanagri Express is also in process" further added officials.

Apart from that, Central Railway registered its highest-ever parcel revenue of Rs.322.82 crores for the financial year 2021-22 which is 106.86% more than the revenue of Rs.156.06 crores achieved during the financial year 2020-21.

"This is a remarkable achievement in view of the aftermath of the challenging Covid pandemic," said an official.

"Central Railway also created a record of running the most number of Kisan Rail services on Indian Railways. The growth in parcel traffic is mainly driven by the successful running of Kisan Rail carrying perishable traffic from the area to the far-flung markets of the country. In the financial year 2021-22, Kisan Rail has made 946 trips to various destinations transporting 3.46 lakh tonnes which is the highest on Indian Railways. Since its inception on 7th August 2020, Kisan Rail has made 1173 trips till date, transporting 4.17 lakh tonnes of agricultural produce across the country" said the official.

According to Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, parcel transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and most environment-friendly option available for customers and Central Railway’s efforts in setting up Business Development Units in all its divisions have provided easy access to businessmen, traders and dealers to transport their goods quickly.

He further stated that Kisan Rail has proved to be a big success story that has greatly benefited farmers, and small and medium entrepreneurs.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:49 PM IST