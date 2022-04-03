Central Railway generates Rs 530.34 crore from disposal of scrap - highest ever revenue achieved from scrap sale

Central Railway has launched “Zero Scrap Mission” to ensure each Division, Workshop and Shed is free from scrap materials. These scrap materials include scrap rails, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc

Central Railway has registered earnings of Rs.530.34 crore for the financial year 2021-22 which is Rs.138.91 crore more than the earnings of corresponding period of last year and an increase of 35.48%. The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.391.43 crore.

This is the highest ever revenue achieved by Central Railway from sale of scrap. With this sale, Central Railway has surpassed the target of 400 crore set for FY 2021-22.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:28 PM IST