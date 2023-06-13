Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials | FPJ

Central Railway continues to make significant strides in its commitment towards achieving the ambitious "Zero Scrap Mission." In the months of April and May 2023, the railway generated an impressive revenue of Rs 45.29 crore through the disposal of scrap materials.

Cumulative Sales 13.23% higher

"With the latest scrap sale of Rs. 22.69 crores in May 2023, the cumulative sales up to May have surpassed expectations, reaching 13.23% higher than the proportionate target of Rs. 40 crore. These results reflect the railway's determination to eliminate scrap from each Division, Workshop, and Shed. The annual target for scrap sales has been set at Rs. 300 crore" Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The sale of scrap materials took place at various locations across all five divisions of Central Railway, including Mumbai (Matunga Workshop), Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval, and Nagpur. The assortment of scrap items sold encompasses EMU Coaches, ICF Coaches, Locomotives, Wagons, and other miscellaneous materials" he added.

Zero Scrap Mission of Raiways

The "Zero Scrap Mission" is being executed diligently across Central Railway's divisions, workshops, sheds, and depots. By promoting the sale of scrap materials, the railway aims to not only generate revenue but also ensure a clutter-free and efficient operational environment.

"Central Railway's continuous efforts towards achieving the "Zero Scrap Mission" exemplify its commitment to environmental sustainability and resource optimization. With this commendable initiative, the railway is setting a positive example for other entities in the transportation sector to follow" said a senior officer of CR.