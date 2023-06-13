 Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials

Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials

Central Railway continues to make significant strides in its commitment towards achieving the ambitious Zero Scrap Mission.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials | FPJ

Central Railway continues to make significant strides in its commitment towards achieving the ambitious "Zero Scrap Mission." In the months of April and May 2023, the railway generated an impressive revenue of Rs 45.29 crore through the disposal of scrap materials.

Cumulative Sales 13.23% higher

"With the latest scrap sale of Rs. 22.69 crores in May 2023, the cumulative sales up to May have surpassed expectations, reaching 13.23% higher than the proportionate target of Rs. 40 crore. These results reflect the railway's determination to eliminate scrap from each Division, Workshop, and Shed. The annual target for scrap sales has been set at Rs. 300 crore" Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Read Also
Central Railway RPF Seize 363 Liquor Bottles In May Month, 4 Held
article-image

"The sale of scrap materials took place at various locations across all five divisions of Central Railway, including Mumbai (Matunga Workshop), Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval, and Nagpur. The assortment of scrap items sold encompasses EMU Coaches, ICF Coaches, Locomotives, Wagons, and other miscellaneous materials" he added.

Zero Scrap Mission of Raiways

The "Zero Scrap Mission" is being executed diligently across Central Railway's divisions, workshops, sheds, and depots. By promoting the sale of scrap materials, the railway aims to not only generate revenue but also ensure a clutter-free and efficient operational environment.

"Central Railway's continuous efforts towards achieving the "Zero Scrap Mission" exemplify its commitment to environmental sustainability and resource optimization. With this commendable initiative, the railway is setting a positive example for other entities in the transportation sector to follow" said a senior officer of CR.

Read Also
Vacation In Matheran: Central Railway Plays Key Role In Facilitating Memorable Journeys
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Cops Raid Maya Bar In Belapur, 17 Booked

Navi Mumbai News: Cops Raid Maya Bar In Belapur, 17 Booked

Maharashtra Cabinet Announces Multiple Welfare Measures, Allocates ₹1500 Cr For Farmers' Relief

Maharashtra Cabinet Announces Multiple Welfare Measures, Allocates ₹1500 Cr For Farmers' Relief

Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials

Central Railway Generates Revenue Of ₹45.29 Cr Through Disposal Of Scrap Materials

Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14

Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 In 2002 Incident Which Killed 14

Indian Railways' Ity Pandey Scripts History, Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Complete Comrades Marathon

Indian Railways' Ity Pandey Scripts History, Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Complete Comrades Marathon