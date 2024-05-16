Palghar Students Explore Science With New Library Launch

Representational image | FP Photo

School students in Palghar are set to delve into science through a newly inaugurated science library as a non-governmental organisation has launched this initiative at Bhopoli Ashram school. Child Help Foundation (CHF), a pan-India NGO, working for the welfare of children, inaugurated a state-of-the-art science library, which will cater specifically to students in 8-10 standard.

The project was made possible with funding from Servier, a pharma company, who donated grammar books and geometry sets as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative. Additionally, a sound system with an amplifier and musical instruments like Dholka, Harmonium, Tasha, and Satranjee were provided.

The NGO also participated in the Killa Cyclothon Event organised by the Mira-Bhaindar Municipal Corporation. During this event, held as part of the Majhi Vasundhara Campaign 4.0, the foundation distributed 200 t-shirts and snacks to enthusiastic participants.

The Cyclothon saw participants embark on an exciting journey from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan to the historic Janjire Dharavi Fort. Shaji Varghese, the CEO of the NGO, said, “We are thrilled with the progress made this month. I extend my gratitude to our partners at Servier for their support in establishing the library at Bhopoli Ashram School, enhancing students’ understanding of the subject.”