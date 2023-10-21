Central Railway Conducts Seminars To Spread Information About PIDPI, Its Importance

File photo

Central Railway is continuing its efforts in disseminating information about PIDPI and its importance by conducting various seminars for vigilance awareness to ensure transparency in working.

Further to the seminar at Pune and Bhusawal Division, 2 more seminars at Bhusaval division and at Nagpur Division were conducted.

These 2 seminars were focused on PIDPI and areas like effective Disciplinary action proceedings culminating into a logical conclusion of cases, selective case studies were discussed as part of preventive vigilance activities followed by interaction with officers and staff.

The seminars were presided over by SDGM (Senior Deputy General Manager) and DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) and attended by all divisional officers /Staff.

Similar seminars have been taken at CR Headquarter and Mumbai Division/ workshops as an administrative step towards creating awareness.

Divisions/workshops across Central Railway are participating in various activities being conducted as part of Vigilance awareness week-2023.

Writing, drawing, debate competition

Pune Division has conducted Essay writing, Slogan writing, Drawing and Debate competition on topic ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the Nation’.

Staff of various Departments have participated in large numbers in the said competition.

Similar activities are being conducted in other Divisions of Central Railway.

Further, Central Railway has organized 2 more seminars on October 18, one on the topics of Ethics & governance and another on Cyber Hygiene & Security.

Ethics & governance

The seminar on Ethics & governance conducted by eminent speaker Shri Himanshu Vishnoi, professional Corporate Coach and expert trainer on Ethics and Integrity. It was presided over by Shri Naresh Lalwani, General manager, Central Railway and attended by various principal heads of departments and others Officers of HQs and from the Divisions.

In addition, continued its efforts for disseminating information about PIDPI and its importance by conducting 2 vigilance awareness seminars on October 19 at Mumbai division and another seminar was organized in the afternoon session at GM Office.

These 2 seminars were focused on PIDPI and other various Vigilance aspects and related Disciplinary action proceedings in order to sensitse the concerned. The vigilance awareness seminars were attended by divisional officers/Staff and HQ officers along with their staff.